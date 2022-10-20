3. Peak Design Mounting Case Get It

Compatible With: Most Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, and Google Pixel models

Many phone mounting systems are either clunky or simply don’t work, but Peak Design nails it with its Mobile Ecosystem designs. The square ring on the back of the case has strong neodymium magnets that connect to a wide array of mounts for your bike, car, motorcycle, desktop, or tripod. The nylon-canvas shell is also weatherproof. For $10 more, you can add a finger carrying loop to the back for extra security when taking a photo or tapping out a text.

[$40; peakdesign.com]

