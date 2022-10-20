4. Otterbox Symmetry Series Get It

Compatible With: Most Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, and Google Pixel models

Otterbox and Lifeproof merged their expertise to create a line of ergonomic and defensive polycarbonate cases that surpass the military drop-test standard. Raised edges protect the camera and screen, antimicrobial coatings repel germs, and built-in magnets interact with MagSafe technology. Choose from a variety of colors and designs, from standard black to chai brown.

[$50; otterbox.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!