5. Pela Compostable Clear Case Get It

Compatible With: Most Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models

Clear cases are always a classic choice, and Pela’s version is one of the best on the market. The rigid, transparent back provides support while the colorful impact-absorbing bumpers offer a protective edge that’s also surprisingly easy to grip. (No accidental slips with this one.) Bonus: The case is made from a plant-based material that’s entirely compostable. Pela also makes a liquid zero-waste screen protector and offers matching accessories like watch bands and AirPods cases.

[$60; pelacase.com]

