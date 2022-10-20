6. Casetify EcoShock Bounce Case Get It

Compatible With: Most Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models

Casetify makes an extremely rubberized case that’s certified for protection from drops up to 8.2 feet. A raised bezel and camera ring keep the most sensitive pieces of your phone safe; the thick corners and an x-shaped backplate absorb shocks. One downside: The case doesn’t slide easily into pockets because the corners catch on fabric.

[Starting at $58; casetify.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!