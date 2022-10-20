7. Nomad Modern Leather Folio Get It

Compatible With: Apple iPhone 13 and 14

When your screen is covered, you’re less likely to get distracted by incoming notifications. Front flaps also provide privacy and security when you’re out and about. The Nomad Goods Leather Folio case is made from a polycarbonate frame covered in full-grain leather that protects from falls up to 10 feet. The interior flap can hold cash and up to three cards, and an optional magnetic clasp keeps the case closed. For $20 more, you can upgrade to premium Horween leather.

[$60; nomadgoods.com]

