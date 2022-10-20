8. Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet Get It

Compatible With: Apple iPhone 14

Wherever your phone goes, your wallet follows. The Bellroy Mod Case + Wallet duo keeps your valuables together. Integrated rails lock the wallet firmly to the case, but you can also swipe the wallet sideways to separate the two. A magnetic trap door keeps the wallet closed, and it securely stores up to three cards. The exterior is leather, and the interior is a soft woven fabric. Bellroy also makes cases with integrated cardholders.

[$99; bellroy.com]

