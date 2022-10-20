9. Catalyst Total Protection Case Get It

Compatible With: Apple iPhone 11 and newer

Going to the beach or fishing on a lake? Protect your device from water with the Catalyst Total Protection Case, which can be submerged up to 33 feet without letting water sneak in. The air-sealed case also effectively protects against accidental drops (up to 6.6 feet), and two corner attachments are compatible with lanyards.

[$90; catalystcase.com]

