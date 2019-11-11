Pick Up A MacBook Air For 20% Off At Amazon Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





One of the best feelings one can have during the holidays is the feeling you get when you get the right gift for someone. When that gift you bought lands, there is not much that can beat that feeling.

The only thing that can match that feeling is getting something great for yourself during the holidays. Finding that item you have been eyeing for a while as it drops down in price thanks to the never-ending sales the holiday season brings out is next-level great.

With these deep sales going on, it’s always best to look for high priced gear during these sales. Big tech items like TV’s or computers are great to get now. Because there is no reason to spend all sorts of money on these things. Every year they get cheaper and even the prior year’s model is still amazing to use.

Luckily for folks looking to buy a new laptop, specifically an Apple laptop, are in for a treat as Amazon has a sale going on that is taking 20 percent off of the Apple 2018 13.3in MacBook Air Renewed. To be able to get a MacBook Air as good as new for under $900 is too good to pass up.

What does renewed mean? It basically means refurbished. Someone sold their MacBook Air to Amazon and Amazon took the time out to completely revamp and refurbish the computer so it is basically like a new computer. This is the best option for folks. Even better with this sale going on. Because the Apple 2018 13.3in MacBook Air Renewed is still a great laptop.

Apple laptops last a long time. It’s an amazing investment. The price may steer people away at first but you will absolutely get your money’s worth. That’s why this Apple 2018 13.3in MacBook Air Renewed is a great buy. It will run at lightning-fast speeds. The memory bank is huge at 265GB. There are almost no real changes in functionality between 2018 and the new 2019 models.

As usual with an Apple product, the Apple 2018 13.3in MacBook Air Renewed is great looking, too. It has that telltale Apple sleekness with the design in tandem with the amazing Retina LED screen that displays imagery at a truly high-end level. And for those that are going to use this for watching videos or listening to music, it has amazing speakers built-in. So it will become a great media center for you.

When you jump into the Apple laptop pool, you are getting into a world of highly intuitive design and lightning-fast speed. It is easy to use and will last for quite some time. Simply put, they are amongst the very best laptops ever. You could pretty much use it as a desktop, that’s how great they are.

To save $330 on this Apple 2018 13.3in MacBook Air Renewed is too good to pass up. So buy a great gift for a loved one or treat yourself. Either way, jump on it now. It won’t last forever.

Get It: Pick up the Apple 2018 13.3in MacBook Air Renewed ($870; was $1,200) at Amazon

