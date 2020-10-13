Pick Up A Pair Of Prime Day Discounted Apple AirPods Pro

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing quite like Amazon Prime Day. Everywhere you look, the deals are good to pass up. Even if you aren’t looking for something particular, you might be tempted to buy something if the deal is right. Well, the deal is right on the Apple AirPods Pro right now.

Everyone needs a pair of headphones in their lives. For work or for play, people need a pair in their lives to make listening to music or taking a call a lot more convenient for yourself. If you are on the go a lot and/or like to workout with music, the Apple AirPods Pro is perfect for you.

The biggest benefit of the Apple AirPods Pro is that they are very tiny. The compact package makes it really easy to bring them with you wherever you go. They won’t take up too much space at all. And that small size makes it so they feel so weightless, you won’t even notice they’re in your ears.

But don’t let the compact size of the Apple AirPods Pro fool you. The audio quality on them is out of sight. The Bluetooth connectivity is real strong, so you won’t have to worry about dropped signals. And the audio of the music or phonecalls or whatnot is so crisp and clear that you won’t have any trouble hearing it.

Even better is that the Apple AirPods Pro are great for those on the go and for those that are active because of the sweat/water-resistant design. There’s no worry about these breaking on you when you get caught in the rain or you’re sweating a good deal during a workout.

These Apple AirPods Pro are great for anyone who needs a new pair of headphones. They will fit any ear while delivering crystal clear audio in a design that is perfect for those on the go. And now, the price is just right for you to pick up a pair. So act now before this sales price dries up.

Get It: Pick up the Apple AirPods Pro ($199; was $249) at Amazon

