Instant Pot Smart 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker GET IT!

Plenty of folks love to cook and love to cook elaborate meals. Make life a little easier for these folks, or yourself if you cook, with this pressure cooker that is somehow under $100.

Get It: Pick up the Instant Pot Smart 6 Quart Multi-use Electric Pressure Cooker ($90; was $150) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!