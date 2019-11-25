Pick Up Some Great Black Friday Deals At Amazon Now!

Samsung QN82Q60RAFXZA Flat 82-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV GET IT!

During these days you are going to want to get some deals, but you may also want to use this time to get a big ticket item you’ve had your eye on that will still be pretty pricey but cheaper than it’s ever been. This Samsung might be that kind of item, since who wouldn’t want to put an 82-inch QLED TV on display in their home? Nobody, that’s who. This is one of the best looking TV’s ever. Makes a perfect gift.

Get It: Pick up the Samsung QN82Q60RAFXZA Flat 82-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,998; was $3,800) at Amazon

