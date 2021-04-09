Pick Up The Allay Lamp To Help Get Rid Of Headaches During The Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s a common occurrence for people to get a headache during the day. Working all day under the white lights we use to illuminate our surroundings doesn’t help matters. If you want to make your days spent at your desk at home a little more relaxing, then you should pick up The Allay Lamp.

There are a lot of lamps out there that claim to help relieve stress during the day. But there aren’t many that are as effective and successful at it as The Allay Lamp. Which does so because unlike other options out there, this one uses narrow-band green light technology to soothe your brain.

A lot of the lights we surround ourselves with tend to be irritating to the eyes. That’s why headaches come about more often than we want. Also why it can be hard to get to bed at night, with the bright lights of our phones boring into our brains. But the green light of this lamp is not an irritant and will help you relax.

Using The Allay Lamp is not a problem at all. It’s got a simple and intuitive UI. You can easily switch from normal lighting mode to headache mode. One button helps you adjust the brightness. There’s a shade built in so you can adjust the angle of lighting. And it’s all in a compact package that can go with you anywhere.

That small package might make you think The Allay Lamp is not all that powerful. But with one full charge, this bad boy can go for 32 straight hours before a recharge. And you just need to plug it into a USB port to charge it back up. This thing is ideal for efficacy and convenience.

So if you’re still gonna be working from home and want to make the days a whole lot more convenient at the desk, then you need to pick up The Allay Lamp. It’s built to soothe and it doesn’t disappoint. Pick one up now. You won’t regret it.

Pick up The Allay Lamp ($149; was $249) at Allay

