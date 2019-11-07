Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The holidays are here and you need to be on the lookout for good gifts. There’s no reason to not get a jump on all this stuff. Especially when you find a good deal.

Today’s Amazon Deal of the Day is a great one for those looking to get a jump on some holiday gifting. Because everyone needs a pair of headphones. Take a look at these V-Moda M-100-U-Shadow Crossfade M-100 Headphones.

These V-Moda M-100-U-Shadow Crossfade M-100 Headphones are top of the line, premiere headphones. These are not something you just toss to the side. These things are so good that you will find yourself listening to music or podcasts a lot more than you used to.

You’ll find yourself using the V-Moda M-100-U-Shadow Crossfade M-100 Headphones a ton because of how great the audio sounds, and also because of how comfortable they are. V-Moda spent a lot of time crafting an ergonomic pair of headphones. These are the kinds of headphones that real audiophiles and audio producers use. So why not use these yourself if you can afford them?

People who have bought the V-Moda M-100-U-Shadow Crossfade M-100 Headphones on Amazon have fallen in love with them. The customer reviews are currently standing at 4.3 out of 5-stars with a total of 1,861 reviews. That’s a ton of great reviews. People are in love with how well these fit and how they don’t get uncomfortable over time. And they are truly astounded at how amazing these things sound. For this price, you can’t beat them.

Whether you are going to buy them for yourselves or get a pair for a loved one during the holidays, you can’t go wrong with V-Moda M-100-U-Shadow Crossfade M-100 Headphones. They may not have the zeitgeist-catching brand name, but these are top-of-the-line headphones. Whoever opens up this box will have a very happy holiday.

Get It: Pick up the V-MODA M-100-U-SHADOW Crossfade M-100 Headphones ($150; was $250) at Amazon

