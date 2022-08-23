Pick up These Reusable Cooler Shock Ice Packs for Your Outdoor Hangouts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Like to spend time out in the yard or at the beach during the summer? Then you have to have a cooler with you so you and the people with you can have a cool drink within reach at all times. And the best way to keep that cooler cool is to fill it up with these Cooler Shock Ice Packs from Amazon.

The Cooler Shock Ice Packs are a much easier way to keep the contents of your cooler cold. No need to buy giant bags of ice and pour them into the cooler which ends up leaving a giant pool of water to have to deal with when they inevitably melt. With these, you got no muss and no fuss when the day comes to an end.

All you gotta do with these Cooler Shock Ice Packs is unscrew the cap and fill them up with water. When they are nice and filled up, you throw them in the freezer and when they are frozen solid, you can throw them in the cooler and they will stay at 18º F from 24 to 48 hours. That’s a lot longer than a bag of ice.

With all of that in mind, that makes them so much more convenient than a bag of ice. Not to mention less hazardous. No spilling or plastic bags to deal with. They’re small so you can travel with them with ease. And at the end of the day, you can bring them back home and refreeze them. You’re getting a lot of bang for your buck with these.

If you want to make the outdoor hangouts with your people so much more convenient for you, these Cooler Shock Ice Packs are what you need. Keep that big ole box of drinks nice and cold the whole day long. Whenever you reach for a drink, it’ll be a refreshing one. Grab this 2 pack right now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Cooler Shock Ice Packs ($34) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The 14 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Top-of-the-Line Japanese Knives to Elevate Your Knife Skills

Should You Take a Probiotic? Best Probiotics for Men