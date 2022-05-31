Pick up This Damascus Pocket Knife to Help With Your Outdoor Chores

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the weather finally bearable for us to deal with when we’re outside and only getting better as the days march on, it’s time to start going out for some camping fun. And if you’re gonna go out for some camping fun, then you need to pick up this Walnut & Torched Bone Damascus Pocket Knife from Bespoke Post.

The Walnut & Torched Bone Damascus Pocket Knife is a fantastic little item for anyone that spends a lot of time outdoors or doing very hands on chores. When you need to cut something real quick, you won’t have too much of any issue with this. And that’s because of the fantastic crafting on display with the metal used here.

Damascus steel is nothing to laugh about. This is some serious metal used to make this blade and it was crafted with the utmost care. When you need to cut into something or slice something, you won’t have any issues to deal with. This is the kinda blade you want and it’s easy to handle.

With the steel inlays you can unfurl this Walnut & Torched Bone Damascus Pocket Knife with ease. And the walnut wood and torched bone handle gives you quite the grip you need to get your chores done. It also comes with a leather belt sheath so you can store it without worrying about it getting scuffed up.

Having gotten our hands on the Walnut & Torched Bone Damascus Pocket Knife, we can say this is another winner from the Bespoke Post store. You can rest easy having this knife in your pocket when the time arises. So head on over there right now and pick up one of these exclusive knives right now.

Get It: Pick up the Walnut & Torched Bone Damascus Pocket Knife ($55) at Bespoke Post

