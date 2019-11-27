Pick Up This Dyson Fan Heater To Warm Up During The Holidays

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Plenty of spots in the country are already dealing with the bone-shattering cold. If it hasn’t hit you yet, it is coming. And you are going to have to prepare. One of the best ways to fight back the cold is to pick up the Dyson AM09 Fan Heater while it is currently on sale at Google.

Chances are good you live in a home with a heating system built into it. But for some of you, it may seem like there is nothing you can do to make it work better. The heating just doesn’t cut it. With the Dyson AM09 Fan Heater, you don’t have to worry about that anymore. It’s small enough but packs tons of power in it that whatever room you put it in.

How does something so compact as the Dyson AM09 Fan Heater work so well? By using the patented Air Multiplier technology that Dyson has created. It will pick up the air and start pushing it out and while it does that, it will start to heat up the air. It does this so well that it will almost seem like you got a fire going.

But there is no need to worry about any fire safety issues. Because this heater is made to not worry about. It isn’t made with any spinning blades or any visible heating elements, so there is no worry about it short-circuiting. And if it tips over, it will automatically shut off.

Something as well made as the Dyson AM09 Fan Heater may seem like it will be complicated to use, but that isn’t true at all. With the simple control panel, you can choose the temp and the type of heating you want. Choose between Focused for a straight-ahead blast of heat or Diffused so the fan moves about to warm the entire room. You can also set it to Heater mode so that the thermostat monitors the temperature of the room, shutting down when it gets to that point so it doesn’t waste too much electricity.

Nobody wants to deal with the cold when they are in their home. Be it hanging in the living room or trying to go to bed, the cold can be a killer. Not just physically, but mentally. Worry about that horrible feeling no more with this Dyson AM09 Fan Heater. And thanks to the deal at Google, it is more affordable than ever. Just in time for the holidays. It could be a pretty great gift for a loved one or just for yourself.

Get It: Pick up the Dyson AM09 Fan Heater ($250; was $450) at Google

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!