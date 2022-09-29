Pick up This HP OMEN Laptop to Improve Your Video Gaming Routine

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Video gaming is a big hobby these days. It’s no longer the niche market it used to be back when Mario was the be-all end-all of video game land. For those that really love to game, investing in a gaming computer is the way to go. Really have the best experience possible. And with this HP OMEN 16.1″ QHD Laptop, you can game all over the house without issue.

Most laptops are not really designed for the power that is necessary to play a video game. Most video games these days are pretty big and can really put a laptop through its paces. But with the HP OMEN 16.1″ QHD Laptop, you will have quite the engine running under that machine to let you game with ease.

When you pick up the HP OMEN 16.1″ QHD Laptop, you will get a 12th gen Intel Core processor. 16GB of RAM memory. A NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU graphics card. And you got internal storage of 1TB. All of which you can upgrade if you want to really up the power. But for a baseline model, this is quite the workhorse.

You’ll also get quite the crystal clear display monitor. A 16.1-inch diagonal QHD screen that has low blue light so your eyes aren’t addled after a session. And it’s got a negligible amount of lag, so you’re experience is as smooth as can be. With the OMEN cooling tech built-in, you can comfortably play this all over without worrying about the newest update to WOW frying your laptop like an egg.

Being able to game whenever you want is quite the advantage of having the HP OMEN 16.1″ QHD Laptop. It’s got the power and convenience you need to play the games of choice with no issues at all. So if you wanna get mobile with your gaming routine, pick one of these bad boys up right now.

Get It: Pick up the HP OMEN 16.1″ QHD Laptop ($1,300; was $1,700) at Best Buy

