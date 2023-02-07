Pick up This Marilyn Monroe Fountain Pen from Montblanc

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a good Valentine’s gift is of prime importance for our loved ones. We want to show them how much we care. And it can be hard looking for gifts. Not many evergreen items that work for everyone. So you need to be specific. For example, if you got a writer in your life with a penchant for the old-school way of putting pen to paper, then you should get her the Muses Marilyn Monroe Special Edition Fountain Pen.

Coming to you from the wonderful brand that is Montblanc, the Muses Marilyn Monroe Special Edition Fountain Pen is a delight. The kind of high-end gift that will tell her immediately how much thought and care you put into making her happy this holiday. Because if she loves to write, then this pen is made for her.

Made under the Muses line from Montblanc, this pen is made as a tribute to the icon that is Marilyn Monroe. Most women can look at the work she put in and the legacy she has laid down that hasn’t dissipated in the decades since she died. So putting your loved one in the same category as her is a smart move.

With the choice between 2 Fib Types (.5mm or .62mm), she will have a fine and smooth writing experience with the Muses Marilyn Monroe Special Edition Fountain Pen. Pick up any ink type that you think she would like best from the Montblanc selection and she will be writing much more with this gorgeous pen in her hand.

Montblanc knows how to make high-end items that anyone can love. And if you got a writer in your life that needs an upgrade to their home office, then the Muses Marilyn Monroe Special Edition Fountain Pen is the way to go. Pick one of these up right now and make sure it’s an amazing holiday for her this year.

Get It: Pick up the Muses Marilyn Monroe Special Edition Fountain Pen ($1,105) at Montblanc

