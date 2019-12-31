Pick Up This New Blender On Sale At Macy’s Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Not all kitchens are the same, but there have to be some similarities in all of them. One of those common elements has to be a blender. It’s a great tool for making meals and such. It makes life a lot easier in that regard. If you don’t have one or need a new one, you can do a lot worse than picking up the Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor on sale over at Macy’s.

There are plenty of options when you go out looking for a new blender, but they all essentially do the same thing. When you are looking for a new blender, the power of the motor is one of the key elements you need to focus on. And the motor on the Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor is a pretty tough motor.

The motor on the Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor runs at 1,500 watts. With four variable motor speeds, that gives you plenty of options in the kitchen. It is so strong it can mix two pounds of dough with ease. So prepping a meal should be no problem at all.

Prepping a meal shouldn’t be an issue thanks to the motor, but also thanks to the accessories that come with the Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor. It doesn’t just come with one kind of container to blend in. It comes with a 72-ounce pitcher that’s perfect for mixing drinks, a single-serve container small servings, and an 8-cup food processor bowl. Whatever you want to make, this blender can get the job done.

Whatever you need to do in the kitchen, the Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor will surely be a big help. If you need to blend, crush, or make some dough, this will handle it with ease. And when it is time to clean up, there are no issues at all. It’s an easy cleaning process. So if you need a new blender, Macy’s has the deal for you.

Get It: Pick up the Ninja BL770 Blender & Food Processor ($160; was $250) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!