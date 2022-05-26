Pick up This Premium Tent at Huckberry During The Memorial Day Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The summertime is almost upon us folks. For some of us, it’s already feeling pretty spicy out there. But for the rest, it’s not too far off. And that means beach season. That means hanging out in the backyard. Either of those things will be much more enjoyable with the Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Tent in your life.

It should be no surprise that the Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Tent can be found over at Huckberry, one of our favorite brands out there. All the clothing and gear any man can use. The kind of high-end and durable equipment like this makes living life outdoors so much more enjoyable. And it’s even easier to pick it up this weekend.

Picking up the Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Tent is gonna be so much easier because of the Memorial Day weekend sale that is live now through May 30th, 2022. There’s a whole bunch of great stuff on sale right now. Great stuff like this tent. Because it’s well worth it at the regular price. On sale? It’s a steal.

Using this is gonna be pretty simple. All you gotta do is plant yourself in the spot you want to lounge about it and stick the two poles into the ground and voila. you got yourself a nice little covered area. You can keep out of the sun and enjoy yourself in comfort. Then you just pack it up quickly and head on home.

The Memorial Day weekend sale at Huckberry is something all you guys need to take advantage of. Picking up the Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Tent or anything else in the sale. Make sure you act fast though. This is gonna move quickly and the sale won’t last forever.

Get It: Pick up the Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Tent ($239; was $299) at Huckberry

