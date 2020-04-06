Pick Up This Rucksack At The Fossil Sale That Just Got Even Better

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While there are plenty of folks that gotta stay home these days, there are just as many if not more that still have to go out for work. If you are amongst those folks, you should have a bag on you to carry your stuff. Help keep those things away from the germs in the air. And if you want one that is really stylish and affordable, you should head on over to Fossil and pick up the Buckner Rucksack.

The Buckner Rucksack is an amazing looking piece of gear. It is made with some high-quality brown leather. That gives this bag a really strong look that will go with any outfit you are wearing. This is no cheap little backpack. Anyone who is wearing this is going to look amazing when they wear it.

You won’t just look good when wearing the Buckner Rucksack, but you will also be really comfortable as well. This is made to fit really well on your back when you wear it. Those leather backpack straps won’t hurt your back. Or you can hold it by hand with the leather handle all that top.

It’s a really convenient bag for you to have as well. The Buckner Rucksack is a hefty bag that can hold a good amount of stuff. Its measurements are 13″L x 6.5″W x 15.5″H. You can put a 13″ laptop in there amongst other of your stuff you need on a commute.

There are a good amount of pockets and such in the Buckner Rucksack to hold even more stuff. You got a laptop pocket, a zipper pocket, and 2 slide pockets to give it a ton of options for you so everything doesn’t get crushed in there.

Fossil is in the midst of a great sale that is discounting leathers up to 40 percent off. But from now until the 11th of April, you can save an additional 40 percent off these items with discount code EXTRA40. That will make the Buckner Rucksack even more affordable.

At some point, the world will open back up again. You’re either in need of the Buckner Rucksack now or will be at some point. So pick one up now and use the code EXTRA40 to save even more than normal. It’s too good a bag to pass up.

Get It: Pick up the Buckner Rucksack ($104 with coupon code EXTRA40; was $348) at Fossil

