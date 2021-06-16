As vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 cases plummet, life is finally starting to return to normal. The evidence is everywhere, from sold-out sports arenas to crowded indoor restaurants. For many, hopping on a plane has also become a possibility. But before you do, make sure you’ve got the right travel gear. It’ll go a long way toward making your journey as relaxing and enjoyable as possible.

It’s been awhile, so you might find yourself a bit out of practice when it comes to the airport hustle and bustle. But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. From durable bags to luxe travel pillows and more, we’ve rounded up essential travel gear from companies like Infinity Pillow, Goal Zero, and GoPro so you can return to the sky with comfort and confidence.

BAD BAGS Duffel Bag No. 3

If you want one travel bag that’ll last a lifetime, get yourself a BAD BAG. Also known as Best American Duffel, this family-owned company has over 30 years of experience manufacturing extremely durable duffel bags and backpacks right here in the U.S.

These duffels come in multiple sizes and feature premium, ultra-tough materials including Cordura nylon fabric, straps made from seatbelt webbing, and nickel-plated hardware. The seams are also double-stitched and taped for maximum reinforcement and water resistance. In short, these duffels are built to withstand the rigors of travel—and they come with a lifetime guarantee to back it up.

[$118; badbags.com]

GoPro Weekender Backpack

Traveling light makes trips so much easier. If you need one bag that can organize your clothes, electronics, and smaller accessories on shorter trips, the GoPro Weekender backpack is worth a look.

GoPro designed this weather-resistant bag to include customizable storage compartments for all of your travel necessities and gadgets. While clothes fit nicely in the main compartment and a padded sleeve will safely store your laptop, a versatile top compartment provides easy access to smaller items like a camera, glasses, or charging cords.

[$130; gopro.com]

Goal Zero Flip 36 Power Bank

A power bank helps you get the most out of your other battery-powered travel gear items. When fully charged, the Flip 36 contains enough power to recharge your smartphone three times or a tablet once. A pop-out USB tip makes recharging the bank a breeze (there’s no extra charging cord to carry around), and an LED indicator gives you an at-a-glance view of its power supply.

[$40; goalzero.com]

Infinity Pillow Travel Pillow

Unlike your typical stuffed horseshoe, the Infinity Pillow is a travel pillow that’s actually comfortable, and it’s a must-have if you’re looking to catch a few z’s at 30,000 feet. You can twist, wrap, and bunch the elongated pillow into the exact shape you need, so you can find comfort in the tightest spaces. Once you try it, you’ll never board a plane without it.

[$39; infinitypillow.co]

Sea to Summit Traveling Light Eye Shade

Simple and effective, this eye mask from Sea to Summit blocks out light to help you get deep, restful sleep while flying. The contoured microfiber lining is comfortable against your face and eyes, while the adjustable strap ensures a secure fit. It’s washable, reusable, and even comes with a set of ear plugs, too.

[$20; rei.com]

Apple AirTag

With travel comes the increased risk of theft or lost valuables. To keep track of your most valuable items, like your wallet, keys, or luggage, simply attach one of Apple’s new AirTags to that item and you can track it via the Find My app. Hopefully you’ll never need to use it, but it does provide extra security and peace of mind while traveling.

[$29; apple.com]

Pelican 18oz Bottle

A reusable water bottle is an essential piece of travel gear. It’s more environmentally friendly than single-use plastic, of course, and it’ll save you from dizzying airport prices on bottled water and other drinks. While there are lots of great options, this double insulated bottle from Pelican is a great pick. Made from durable stainless steel, it’ll maintain hot or cold beverages and comes with a large handle—perfect for attaching to your bag.

[$25; pelican.com]

Outdoor Research Face Mask Kit

While mask requirements have loosened in many places, they’re still required on public transportation, including planes. Whether you’re boarding a short flight or jetting cross-country, a comfortable mask will really improve your experience. We like this Face Mask Kit from Outdoor Research (it’s one of our top picks for exercising). It features a built-in nose wire for a snug fit, and it’s made with two layers of fabric (with space for a filter) for maximum effectiveness. Once you’re home from the airport, throw it in the wash and it’ll be ready for your next adventure.

[$10; outdoorresearch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!