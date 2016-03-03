Poler Stuff’s 40-liter backpack just saved my back





Surfing while living in New York City is its entirely own thing. First off, I no longer own a car. How does one get to the beach, you ask? Well, just how most people get around this city: the subway.

Which brings up a very good next question: How the hell do you get all your gear out to the beach and not die in the middle of winter? There are many facets to that answer, some of which I’ll go into at a later time, but for today I’d like to tell you the very best way to get all that surf gear (yes, 6 and 7 millimeters included!) out to the beach on a subway car without giving yourself a slipped disc after two sessions.

Enter the Poler Stuff High and Dry Pack 40. SURFER recently conducted experiments and verified that this 40-liter pack can fit one case of beer, one 4/3 hooded wetsuit, one pair of swim fins, one beach towel and one rotisserie chicken.

So I figured it had to be able to fit a 5/4 hooded wetsuit, 7-millimeter boots, 7-millimeter mittens, a 1-quart Stanley Thermos full of boiling hot water, a water bottle for drinking and a bar of wax.

That’s typically what gets put in my bag when I grab the L train to the A train out to Rockaway Beach in the middle of winter. But I’m typically squeezing all of that into a much smaller bag and not having the weight displaced in any way whatsoever.

RELATED: A futuristic surfboard and a traditional surfer’s first impression

Throughout the first test run the other day, though, the High and Dry pack gave me plenty of room and displaced all that weight so it felt like I was barely carrying anything. And the zip-in dry bag was more than enough for all that sopping-wet rubber to fit in.

It’s been a tough few years of carrying all my gear on the train, but now I can no longer dread the 40-minute trip out and my back is going to be better off for it. Now if only I can figure out the whole having-to-change-outside-in-freezing-temperatures thing …

The High and Dry Pack 40 from Poler Stuff is $149.95 and you can find out more here.

More from GrindTV

Hike Battery Wagner Trail for a unique look at the Golden Gate Bridge

This couple is publishing an anthology of campfire stories from America’s national parks

Ken Block drifts around a commercial airliner in Dubai in new ‘Gymkhana EIGHT’

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!