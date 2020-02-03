Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In this connected age, it’s important to never run out of battery life. Whether it’s your phone, tablet, or laptop, you need power no matter where you are. Often, however, we can’t get to an outlet to plug into. Other times, we need to charge up our devices, fast. No matter what situation you find yourself in, we’ve rounded up the 13 best portable chargers you can find.

Whether you’re looking for a portable battery to carry with you during travel or on your commute, you want a great charger for the home or office, or even if you’re just looking for a more efficient way of charging your tech, it’s all here.

Most of these items are available on Amazon. And while there are a fair amount of budget-friendly off-brands here, there are great choices from some of the bigger, more respected names in charging tech including:

and many more.

We’ve got pocket-sized power packs, multi-device chargers, chargers that accept AC plugs, solar batteries, and more. No matter what kind of portable charging solution you’re looking for, you can find it here.

The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Not all of these devices are “portable” in the sense that they charge on the move. Some have to be plugged into an outlet to function. Still, they’re all small enough to be packed into a suitcase, backpack, or even a gym bag. So are they portable? If “portable” means you can take and use them almost anywhere, then absolutely.

Need some portable power? Check out the 13 best portable chargers you can buy below.

