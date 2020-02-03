Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Bargain Charger GET IT!

INIU 10000mAh Power Bank

With enough power reserve to charge a standard smartphone up to three times, this power bank charges devices at a rate 1.4X faster than the regular charger. And it has a standby time of up to one year. The Li-ion battery can be charged over 1,000 times.

PROS:

-Two USB ports let you charge two devices simultaneously

–Includes an LED flashlight as a backup

CONS:

-Lightning cord sold separately

Save 39% on the INIU 10000mAh Power Bank ($20; was $33)

