Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

INIU 10000mAh Power Bank
With enough power reserve to charge a standard smartphone up to three times, this power bank charges devices at a rate 1.4X faster than the regular charger. And it has a standby time of up to one year. The Li-ion battery can be charged over 1,000 times.
PROS:
-Two USB ports let you charge two devices simultaneously
–Includes an LED flashlight as a backup
CONS:
-Lightning cord sold separately
Get It: Save 39% on the INIU 10000mAh Power Bank ($20; was $33) at Amazon
