Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Charger for AC Power GET IT!

SinKeu Volt

A great solution for items requiring AC power supply. It provides enough power to most of your devices, such as a smartphone, tablet, and laptop. It’s perfect for travel and business trips. Includes two high-speed USB ports, one DC 9~12.6V/10A output, and a 110V/65W AC outlet.

PROS:

-Perfect for when you can’t find an outlet

-Recharges itself less in 4 hours with a high-speed DC15V input

CONS:

-Some users complain about a short battery shelf life

Get It: Pick up the SinKeu Volt ($100) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!