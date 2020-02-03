Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Charger for Commuting GET IT!

PowerAdd EnergyCell 10000

Less than an inch thick and under two inches long, the PowerAdd 10k is one of the smallest 10k portable chargers you’ll find. With a 5V/2.4A output, it can fully charge your iPhone or Android in a little over an hour.

PROS:

-No buttons; just plug and charge

-2,700 reviews and a 4.7-star rating

CONS:

–Just one port

PowerAdd EnergyCell 10000 ($20) at Amazon

