Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Charger for Commuting
PowerAdd EnergyCell 10000
Less than an inch thick and under two inches long, the PowerAdd 10k is one of the smallest 10k portable chargers you’ll find. With a 5V/2.4A output, it can fully charge your iPhone or Android in a little over an hour.
PROS:
-No buttons; just plug and charge
-2,700 reviews and a 4.7-star rating
CONS:
–Just one port
Get It: Pick up the PowerAdd EnergyCell 10000 ($20) at Amazon
