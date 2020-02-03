Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Charging Pad GET IT!

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad

The Boost Up delivers 5-watt charging speed to any Qi-enabled smartphone, including iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, X, 8, and 8 Plus. Also, Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, Note9, and Note8. Belkin offers a 3-year warranty with product registration.

PROS:

-Charges through lightweight plastic cases up to 3mm

-It’s 57 percent off right now

CONS:

-Needs to be plugged in, but it’s perfect for travel

Get It: Save 57% on the Belkin Boost Up ($15; was $35) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!