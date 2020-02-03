Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Charging Phone CaseGET IT!
Wixann 4000mAh Slim Charger Case
Let’s get this right out front: This phone-charging case is only for iPhone 6 Plus, 6s Plus,7 Plus, and 8 Plus. If you have a different phone, Amazon has dozens of protective phone-charging cases available for all kinds of phones, iPhone and beyond. That said, the Wixann gets very high marks.
PROS:
-Slim design gives you a lighter handheld experience
-Includes a 12-month warranty, a 90-Day Free exchange or refund service
CONS:
-Make sure you get the right charging case for your phone
Get It: Pick up the Wixann 4000mAh Slim Charger Case ($22) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top