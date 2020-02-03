Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Charging Stand GET IT!

Anker PowerWave 10

Adaptive charging modes give your device the power it needs: 5W for Qi-compatible devices, 7. 5W for iPhone fast-charging, and 10W for Samsung fast-charging. Two high-speed USB-A ports let you charge all other devices.

PROS:

-Now charges horizontally as well as vertically

-Charges through protective phone cases

CONS:

-Needs to be plugged into the wall, so it’s not truly portable. But it’s great for travel

Get It: Pick up the Anker PowerWave 10 ($50) at Amazon

