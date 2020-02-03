Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Charging StandGET IT!
Anker PowerWave 10
Adaptive charging modes give your device the power it needs: 5W for Qi-compatible devices, 7. 5W for iPhone fast-charging, and 10W for Samsung fast-charging. Two high-speed USB-A ports let you charge all other devices.
PROS:
-Now charges horizontally as well as vertically
-Charges through protective phone cases
CONS:
-Needs to be plugged into the wall, so it’s not truly portable. But it’s great for travel
Get It: Pick up the Anker PowerWave 10 ($50) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top