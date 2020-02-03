Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Design GET IT!

Courant Catch:3

Made of handsome pebble-grade Italian leather, the Catch:3 uses three-coil Qi-certified wireless coils for fast, single-device wireless charging through protective cases up to 3mm. It includes a valet catch for secure accessory organization and has an additional USB-A port.

PROS:

-Available in six shades: black, grey, white, bone, blue, and rose

-Weighted, with a slip-free base

CONS:

-Not Apple Watch compatible (yet)

Get It: Pick up the Catch:3 ($175) at Courant

