Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Design
Courant Catch:3
Made of handsome pebble-grade Italian leather, the Catch:3 uses three-coil Qi-certified wireless coils for fast, single-device wireless charging through protective cases up to 3mm. It includes a valet catch for secure accessory organization and has an additional USB-A port.
PROS:
-Available in six shades: black, grey, white, bone, blue, and rose
-Weighted, with a slip-free base
CONS:
-Not Apple Watch compatible (yet)
Get It: Pick up the Catch:3 ($175) at Courant
