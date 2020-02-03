Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best for Charging Multiple Devices GET IT!

mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad

Just place your Qi-compatible device on this silky suede pad and a steady, efficient charge of up to 10W begins on contact. With two fast Charge spots and an extra USB-A port, you can easily simultaneously charge two wireless devices and connect a third device with a cable.

PROS:

-No cords required

-Charges two devices

CONS:

-Not as portable as some others, but highly useful

Get It: Pick up the mophie Dual Wireless Charging Pad ($80) at Amazon

