Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best for Outdoor Charging GET IT!

F.dorla 20000mAh Solar Power Bank

Water-resistant, shock-resistant and dustproof, just clip the F.dorla onto your backpack and set out into the sun. It’s best to have it fully charged before your excursion, but once charged it pumps 20k mAh charging power into two devices.

PROS:

-Works great for powering heated gear on sunny winter days

-Includes an LED flashlight and compass

CONS:

-Solar charging is best in emergencies; charge it fully via USB before using

Get It: Pick up the F.dorla 20000mAh Solar Power Bank ($23) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!