Anker PowerCore 5000

This lipstick-sized charger can charge your iPhone twice over. With 5k mAh of power, it’s the perfect hands-free charger because it slips into a pocket with ease.

PROS:

-Nearly 12k reviews and a stellar 4.5 rating

-Tiny and powerful

CONS:

-Lightning cable sold separately

Get It: Pick up the Anker PowerCore 5000 ($20) at Amazon

