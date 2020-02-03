Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Overall GET IT!

Anker PowerCore 13000

The best-selling portable charger on Amazon is the PowerCore 10000. This latest upgrade uses the same body and is only three dollars more, but it’s stronger and has two USB ports. Smaller than a deck of cards and lighter than a baseball, it charges an iPhone 8 five times, an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S8 three times, or an iPad Air 2 once. And it comes in black, red, blue, or white.

PROS:

-Trusted purchase—buy it directly from Anker at Amazon

-Comes with an 18-month warranty

CONS:

-We can’t find a single one; that’s why it’s our Best Overall

Get It: Pick up the Anker PowerCore 13000 (from $30) at Amazon

