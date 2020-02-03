Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Best Power Charger GET IT!

Innergie 60C

Small and lightweight, this AC adapter (note: it’s not a battery) charges 35 percent faster than the original Mac Power Brick. The 60C automatically detects 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V, or 20V output, enabling fast charging of 6000+ devices, including MacBook 12″, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro.

PROS:

-Tiny package, about half the size of an Apple Power Brick

-Very well-reviewed

CONS:

-Not a battery, but it’s perfect for lightning-fast powering or charging

Get It: Pick up the Innergie 60C ($109) at Amazon

