Portable Power: The 13 Best Portable Chargers You Can Buy

Most Stylish ChargerGET IT!
RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank
Available in red, white, blue, or black, the RAVPower gets almost 80 percent 5-star ratings. You can charge two devices simultaneously at a consistent 4.5A current with optimized charging speeds. The matte finish is pleasing to the touch.
PROS:
-Excellent reviews
-Will last endures over 500 charge cycles
CONS:
-No Lightning cable included
Get It: Pick up the RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank ($30) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top