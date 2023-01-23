1. Best Overall: Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station Get It

Trying to hit the sweet spot on cost, capacity, and output? The Explorer 1000 might be just what you need. Jackery has made a name for itself by delivering exceptionally reliable power stations at competitive costs. The new Pro units show the brand is willing to improve, too.

Compared to the original Explorer 1000, the Pro version adds an upgraded display, extra quick-charge USB ports, and (most importantly in my opinion) a much better handle design that folds flat to make the whole thing easier to stack and pack. This particular Jackery has a 1000Wh capacity and 1000-watt output with a peak surge of up to 2000 watts, which should cover basic home backups. At about 25 pounds, it is also lighter than a lot of similarly sized units, making it great for car camping, too.

[$1,099; jackery.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!