10. Best Small Power Bank for Phones: Zendure Power Bank Mini Portable Charger Get It

Sixty bucks may sound like a lot when you see how tiny this Zendure power bank is, but trust me: The power is there. I’ve never had a power bank this small that works this well. Depending on your phone, the Zendure will charge it up fully at least twice. (For me, that’s a good safety net, because I’m always forgetting to plug in the power bank). At about half a pound, it’s light enough to stick in your pocket, and it makes a helpful backup power source on backpacking trips or just while out and about.

[$60; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!