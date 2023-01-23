2. Best New Power Station: BioLite BaseCharge 1500 Get It

I have recommended other BioLite products before, and the new BaseCharge 1500 has me singing the brand’s praises yet again. Rated for 1,521Wh and 1200 watts with a 2400-watt peak, this power station is powerful enough to use with large appliances, but small enough (26.5 pounds) to store in your rig. It has a nice display, plenty of outputs, wireless charging for your phone, and a stackable design, too. It also allows you to track and reset your power usage with the press of a button, almost like a trip odometer. My only complaint is that the built-in side handles make it difficult to carry with just one hand.

[$1,699; bioliteenergy.com]

