3. Best Large Power Station for Home Backup: EcoFlow Delta Pro Portable Power Station

Looking for serious power? EcoFlow has a tight grip on the high capacity segment of the power station industry. And for good reason: EcoFlow doesn’t just sell glorified batteries; the brand sells power systems.

The Delta Pro is the 3.6kWh base unit for a system that’s expandable (with the purchase of additional units) up to 25kWh—well into the realm of long-term emergency backup and power grid independence. On its own, the Delta Pro offers plenty of power for enduring short blackouts, and when plugged into a standard wall outlet, it can fully juice up in under two hours. As big as this unit is, the built-in wheels make it relatively easy to transport—plus it has a remote for monitoring and controlling it without having to access the station directly.

[$3,699; ecoflow.com]

