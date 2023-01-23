4. Best Midsize Power Station: Goal Zero Yeti 500X Portable Power Station Get It

I love the 500Wh power station segment, and the Goal Zero Yeti 500X is as good as they get at this size. The combination of a compact form factor, multiple outlets, and strong battery capacity (505Wh of power) make it perfect for long weekend camping trips, outdoor events, and basic power needs at home.

The 500X weighs less than 13 pounds, has an easy-carry handle, and offers two AC outlets (many in this range just have one). Plus, Goal Zero has a longstanding reputation for quality and good customer support.

[$550; goalzero.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!