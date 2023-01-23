5. Best Small Power Station: Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station Get It

If you need a small unit that fits in the trunk of your car but still packs a punch, the Explorer 300 is hard to beat. My brother just picked one up on sale, and I wish I’d grabbed one, too. It offers the same quality and reliability of any Jackery unit, but it’s light enough (seven pounds) for a child to pick up—my five-year-old nephew has carried it around no problem.

This is great for a few laptop recharges, or if you have cameras, phones, and other gadgets to juice up while off the grid. It has two AC outlets, and it can even power a TV for a few hours if you want to have a backyard movie night.

[$300; jackery.com]

