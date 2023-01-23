6. Good Value: Bluetti AC200P Portable Power Station Get It

Bluetti is another company that offers an expandable power system, and the AC200P allows you to cover a lot of power needs—both on its own and with extra batteries, should you decide to purchase them.

The 2000Wh capacity and 2000-watt output of this power station are significant, but you can easily expand that to over 5kWh by adding the B300 battery. It’s really reasonable considering how much power you get.

[$1,699; bluettipower.com]

