7. Best Budget Power Station: Anker 555 PowerHouse

I have always had good experiences with Anker products, from computer dongles to phone chargers, and the Anker 555 PowerHouse is another great offering. Most 1000-watt batteries cost over $1,000, but Anker delivers pretty much everything its competitors do for at least $100 less.

My favorite features are the “Power Saving” switch, which slows some of the output to preserve power, and the light bar. Some other stations have dinky flashlights, but the PowerHouse acts more like a lantern, which I find to be more useful than toting around a whole power station as a flashlight.

$1,000

