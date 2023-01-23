8. Best Large Power Bank for Travel: Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC Get It

This might be the most exciting product on this list: The new Sherpa 100AC is a weekend warrior’s dream. It’s slim enough to stuff in a backpack for plane rides, commuting, and other light travel, and it weighs just 2.1 pounds. Goal Zero estimates you can recharge your laptop fully about two times on a single Sherpa charge, and the unit recharges on a wall outlet in just two hours. While the price is steeper than other power banks, the output and reliability are top notch.

[$300; goalzero.com]

