9. Best Small Budget Power Station: Westinghouse iGen160s Portable Power Station Get It

If you’re shopping on a budget and want something with decent output, take a look at this Westinghouse power station. While the capacity is only 155Wh and the peak output is 150 watts (not enough for large appliances), this small station can still work great for outdoor lights, small electronics, and recharging phones or cameras. At under four pounds and boasting nine output ports, the iGen160s is a solid option for the price.

[$140; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!