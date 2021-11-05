Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the holiday season approaching closer every day, we gotta start getting ready for the season. Getting new clothes to enjoy our time outside without being too cold. Decking out our homes in seasonally appropriate decorations. And getting ourselves prepared for all the gifts we have to get for the people in our lives that deserve to get something really nice.

As anyone who has a lot of people in their lives, we know it can be hard to get all these gifts in order. Not that it can’t be fun, picking up stuff we just know is gonna make a big impression on our friends and family. But it does come with a certain level of responsibility to it because you don’t want to end up getting someone something that doesn’t light their fire.

It can be even harder when you gotta get a gift for someone in your life that is hard to shop for. They don’t have too many hobbies or interests that you can roll with, or they just tend to buy whatever they want when they want it. These are people that tend to be more practically minded than others. So you need to lean into that and buy them some practical gifts.

That isn’t the most specific idea in the world. Practical gifts, what does that even mean? Well, it’s basically any gift that makes the gift recipient’s life easier. Items that have specific uses. Not like an album or a movie or something like that. Things that will get a lot of use or will get used once when they need to be used. As the descriptor hints at, these are all about practicality.

So we have gone ahead and made a little gift guide for you folks. A guide filled with gifts that can be best described as “practical”. This way you don’t have to spend the rest of November brainstorming and looking for gifts for these practically-minded guys in your life. All you gotta do is scroll on down and check out what we picked and purchase them right now. Use the time you got and spend the rest of the holiday season just chilling.

