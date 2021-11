Limited Edition Wireless Tooth Whitening Kit GET IT!

Keeping your teeth white is pretty practical to us. Not just for your health, but for your looks too. And with this Tooth Whitening Kit, you can keep your teeth as luminescent as ever from the comfort of your home.

See It! Get the Limited Edition Wireless Tooth Whitening Kit ($299) at Snow

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!