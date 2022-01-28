Prepare For The Super Bowl With a New Sony OLED 4K TV

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The playoffs are almost over and we are getting ever closer to the big game. Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching and there’s nothing like getting together with people to watch the mayhem unfold. Especially when you upgrade your home theater with the Sony 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80J OLED 4K TV.

Best Buy is here, as usual, to help you upgrade your home theater setup. You can head on over there to find all sorts of tech goodies like the Sony 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80J OLED 4K TV on sale that’ll make your downtime in front of the tube so much better than ever before.

You’ll enjoy TV time more than ever with the Sony 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80J OLED 4K TV because of how great the picture quality is. It isn’t just huge, coming in at a whopping 65 inches. But every single inch of that is displayed with OLED pixels, the best picture on the market in our minds. We got an OLED and it’s a face melter.

Not only is the picture quality better than ever, but this model is incredibly convenient to use too. Set up is easy, as this thing is super thin and very lightweight. It’s a smart TV so you can streamline everything right through the TV. And it’s got 4 HDMI outputs if you’re looking to hook up some gear like a blu ray player or a PS5 into it without a problem.

The Sony 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80J OLED 4K TV is the kind of TV that makes any home the go-to spot when it’s time to hang out and watch some communal TV. All you gotta do is head on over to Best Buy right now while it’s still on sale and still in stock. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Sony 65″ Class BRAVIA XR A80J OLED 4K TV ($2,000; was $2,300) at Best Buy

